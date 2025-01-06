iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.06
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Diamant Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.59

-0.49

-0.85

-1.6

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.1

-0.13

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.09

-0.06

-0.33

Working capital

-5.65

1.41

-1.51

0.07

Other operating items

Operating

-10.8

0.71

-2.56

-2.04

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0

-0.59

0.62

Free cash flow

-10.87

0.71

-3.15

-1.42

Equity raised

18.56

19.74

21.91

26.02

Investing

0

0

0

-2

Financing

4.18

2.03

15.82

16.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.86

22.48

34.58

39.11

Diamant Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.