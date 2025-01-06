Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.59
-0.49
-0.85
-1.6
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.09
-0.06
-0.33
Working capital
-5.65
1.41
-1.51
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-10.8
0.71
-2.56
-2.04
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0
-0.59
0.62
Free cash flow
-10.87
0.71
-3.15
-1.42
Equity raised
18.56
19.74
21.91
26.02
Investing
0
0
0
-2
Financing
4.18
2.03
15.82
16.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.86
22.48
34.58
39.11
