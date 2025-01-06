iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.08
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.4

10.66

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-96.24

-18.61

Raw materials

0

-0.06

-0.4

-10.65

As % of sales

0

0

99.85

99.89

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0.02

0

Other costs

-4.3

-0.02

-0.12

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

30.57

1.56

Operating profit

-4.3

-0.09

-0.12

-0.15

OPM

0

0

-30.46

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.1

-0.13

-0.17

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.45

-0.59

-1.34

Other income

0.15

0.14

3.68

0.06

Profit before tax

-4.59

-0.49

-0.85

-1.6

Taxes

-0.51

-0.09

-0.06

-0.33

Tax rate

11.18

19.8

7.27

20.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.1

-0.59

-0.91

-1.94

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.16

-0.11

Net profit

-5.1

-0.59

-1.08

-2.05

yoy growth (%)

752.88

-44.84

-47.2

-39.18

NPM

0

0

-270.3

-19.25

Diamant Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.