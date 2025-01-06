Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.4
10.66
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-96.24
-18.61
Raw materials
0
-0.06
-0.4
-10.65
As % of sales
0
0
99.85
99.89
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0.02
0
Other costs
-4.3
-0.02
-0.12
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
30.57
1.56
Operating profit
-4.3
-0.09
-0.12
-0.15
OPM
0
0
-30.46
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
-0.17
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.45
-0.59
-1.34
Other income
0.15
0.14
3.68
0.06
Profit before tax
-4.59
-0.49
-0.85
-1.6
Taxes
-0.51
-0.09
-0.06
-0.33
Tax rate
11.18
19.8
7.27
20.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.1
-0.59
-0.91
-1.94
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.16
-0.11
Net profit
-5.1
-0.59
-1.08
-2.05
yoy growth (%)
752.88
-44.84
-47.2
-39.18
NPM
0
0
-270.3
-19.25
