Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd in 1980. The name of Company was changed to Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd. effective from 01 February 2005 and again changed to its present name Diamant Infrastructure Limited effective from March 24, 2011.The company executed various contracts of road projects SFRC Rain Water Drains and Civil Contracts which include Contracts from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., IRB infrastructure ltd., ATR Infraproject Pvt. Ltd., IVRCL, Vishwa Infraways Pvt. Ltd., Sadbhav Engineering Ltd., Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Chetak Enterprises Ltd., Refex Energy Ltd., Jindal Power Limited, Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.,etc.Diamant Carbon and Graphite Products Ltd.(DCGP), the Gujarat based company is into manufactures and markets Carbon and Graphite products.The company has installed new production line for resin bonded crucibles in the year 1998-99 at a cost of 1.5 crores. The commercial production have commenced during 2001-02.The untimely demise of the 2 promoters who are looking the total affaris of the Company there was total vacuum in the Company. The Company sold its manufacturing facility to M/s.Vesuvius India Ltd, Kolkata for Rs.3.89 crores.As there is no business operation at Mehsana, Gujarat the Company decided to shift the Registered office to Maharashtra.