Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Diamant Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No 3 89 Hindustan Colony Wardha Road Nagpur Maharashtra India 440015 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. We are enclosing herewith (Pursuant to Regulation 33(2) & 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the copy of Limited Review Report and Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on the un-audited financial results as at the end of Quarter ended September 30th, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Diamant Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No 3 89 Hindustan Colony Wardha Road Nagpur Maharashtra India 440015 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. un-audited financial results as at the end of Quarter ended June 30th, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Diamant Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 We are enclosing herewith (Pursuant to Regulation 33(2) & 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the copy of Audit Report and Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on the audited financial results as at the end of Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024