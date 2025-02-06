To The Board of Directors Digilogic Systems Limited Hyderabad

Report on the Examination of the Restated Financial Information

1. We have examined the accompanying Restated Financial Information of Digilogic Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the years then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as "the Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 21st August, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") prepared by the company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares ("SME IPO"). These Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company in accordance with the requirements of:

* Section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013;

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBIICDR Regulations"), as amended;

The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") as amended from to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Bombay Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies, Telangana in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the company on the basis of preparation stated in Note No. (B) of Annexure-D to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the company includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 06.02.2025 in connection with the proposed SME IPO of equity shares of the company;

b. The Guidance note on reports in company prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by ICAI. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the information; and Restated Financial Information and

d. The requirements of section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited financial statements of the company for the period ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd August 2025; 2nd August 2024 and 15th June 2023 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on the Auditors report issued by us dated 3 rd August 2025; 2nd August 2024 and 15th June 2023 on the financial statements of the company as at and for the years ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 respectively. There were no modifications to the audit reports issued by us for these financial years.

6. We have examined;

a. The attached Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the company as at 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023.

b. The attached Restated Statement of Profit & Losses of the company for the year ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023.

c. The attached Restated Statement of Cashflows of the company for the period ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023.

d. The significant accounting policies adopted by the company and notes to the Restated Financial Information along with adjustments on account of adjustments / regroupings.

7. Based on our examination, as per reliance placed by us on the audited financial statements of the company and auditors report thereon, which have been issued by us for the year ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a. Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31st March 2025; 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications followed as at and for the year ended 31st March 2025;

b. Do not require any adjustments for the matters giving rise to modifications as stated in paragraph 5 above;

c. Made after incorporating adjustments for any material amounts in the respective financial years to which they related; and

d. Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

8. We, M/s. B. Srinivasa Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) and hold the peer review certificate no.018129 having effective date from 01st October 2024 to 30th September 2027.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in the paragraph 4 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reinsurance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, not should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Bombay Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies, Telangana in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.