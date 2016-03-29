TO THE MEMBERS OF DIGJAM LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DIGJAM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to Note 12 to the financial statements which describes the dispute with regard to possession of certain property. In the absence of necessary evidence and the ongoing legal/arbitration proceedings, we are unable to comment upon the extent and the ultimate recoverability of Capital Advances given by the Company towards purchase thereof carried in the Balance Sheet at Rs. 8,80,62,934 (As at 31st March, 2013: Rs. 8,80,62,934), which are considered good by the management.

After the close of the accounting year, the Company has received on May 5, 2014, a letter dated April 28, 2014 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) advising the Company persuant to the recommendations of Qualified Audit Review Committee (QARC) of SEBI, in terms of Clauses 5(d)(i) and 5(d)(iii) of the applicable SEBI Circular dated August 13, 2012 that the qualification raised by the Statutory Auditors shall be suitably rectified and that the same qualification shall not appear in the Audit Report for the next reporting period. For the reasons stated in the above said Note 12, the Board decided that as the matter was sub-judice, the Company would take necessary professional / legal advice in the matter before taking any action and, accordingly, no change has been made in the financial statements.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Act (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2014 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the Act.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No. 117365W) Gaurav J Shah New Delhi Partner May 8, 2014 (Membership No. 35701)

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

(i) Having regard to the nature of the Company’s business/activities/result, clauses (xii), (xiii) and (xiv) of paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The fixed assets disposed of during the year, in our opinion, do not constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the Company.

(iii) In respect of its inventory:

(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

In respect of unsecured loans, taken by the Company from companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has taken loans from six companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs.16,49,00,000 from four parties and the year-end balance of such loans was Rs. 7,24,00,000 from three parties.

(b) The rate of interest of such loans is, in our opinion, prima facie not prejudicial to the interests of the Company. There are no other terms and conditions of such loans.

(c) The Company is regular in repaying the principal amount and has been regular in payment of interest.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventories and fixed assets and for sale of goods. During the course of the audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct material weaknesses in such internal control system.

(vi) In respect of contracts or arrangements entered in the Register maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in the Section 301 that needed to be entered in the Register maintained under the said Section have been so entered.

(b) Where such transactions are in excess of Rs.5,00,000 in respect of any party, the transactions have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time except in cases of certain transactions being of specialized nature, whereas explained, no alternative quotations/ sources are available.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year.

(viii) In our opinion, the internal audit functions carried out during the year by firms of Chartered Accountants appointed by the management have been commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(ix) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed dues, including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2014 on account of any disputes are given below:

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved Rs. Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 18.04.2006 to 31.7.2006 11,74,484/-

(xi) The Company’s accumulated losses at the end of the year are more than fifty per-cent of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the year under report and the immediately preceding financial period.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term investment.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(xvii) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(xviii) The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the year.

(xix) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.