Digjam Ltd Merged Share Price

12.69
(-3.86%)
Mar 29, 2016

Digjam Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.2

Prev. Close

13.2

Turnover(Lac.)

18.04

Day's High

13.57

Day's Low

12.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Digjam Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Digjam Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Digjam Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.11%

Institutions: 13.11%

Non-Institutions: 42.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Digjam Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

87.66

87.66

87.66

72.74

Preference Capital

5

0

0

21.63

Reserves

-90.59

-75.49

-75.78

-86.93

Net Worth

2.06

12.17

11.88

7.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

132.46

150.18

136.15

180.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.79

10.3

-24.71

122.69

Raw materials

-70

-71.28

-63.08

-91.77

As % of sales

52.84

47.46

46.33

50.74

Employee costs

-23.24

-20.67

-20.98

-21.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-14.63

0.28

4.44

-2.32

Depreciation

-4.03

-3.88

-4.62

-5.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.1

-13.47

5.25

13.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.79

10.3

-24.71

122.69

Op profit growth

-113.33

186.91

-68.36

88.13

EBIT growth

-117.45

-31.21

59.32

85.2

Net profit growth

-5,184.16

-93.52

249.01

-70.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Dec-2005Jun-2004Dec-2002

Gross Sales

51.4

341.73

372.19

386.48

Excise Duty

0.44

5.73

21.68

18.09

Net Sales

50.95

336.01

350.51

368.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

6.28

9.56

10.93

Digjam Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Digjam Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

S K Birla

Chairman

Sidharth Birla

Director

G Momen

Director

A C Mukherji

Director

Meenakshi Bangur

Director

C L Rathi

Company Secretary

G K Sureka

Managing Director & CEO

C Bhaskar

Director

S Ragothaman

Director

Bharat Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Digjam Ltd Merged

Summary

Birla VXL (BVL), controlled by the S K Birla group, was incorporated in Mar.48. It has diversified into textiles, solvent extraction, electricity meters, protection relays, defence stores and heavy chemicals. All its plants are in Gujarat and Punjab. The Japanese giant, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., holds a 2% stake. In 1992, BVL drew up major plans for expansion and diversification. Siddharth Sugar Products was formed to manufacture soya products in collaboration with Central Soya, US, which has a 40% stake in the new venture. VXL holds 60% of the total capital of Rs 45 mln ($ 1.4 mln).It signed an agreement with the well-known Swiss company, Landis, and Gyr Energy Management Corporation and formed VXL Landis & Gyr, to manufacture superior ranges of electricity meters and test benches. The know-how for electronic test instruments is being supplied by Siemens. Universal Electrics, Universal Engineering and Sidhart Oils earlier units of Birla VXL were subsequently transferred to the companys subsidiaries viz VXL Engineers (earlier known as Unitron), VXL Landis & Gyr and Sidharth Soya Products respectively. VXL Landis & Gyr Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary with the sale of BVXLs 34% holding to the Swiss company. OCM India, Trinity Textiles, VXL Investments, Birla Salt & Chemicals are other subsidiaries of BVXL. Oriental Carpet Manufacturers (OCM), Saurashtra Cement and Shree Digvijay Woollen Mills (Digjam) are the other companies merged under the VXL banner. During 1996-97, the comp
