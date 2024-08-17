SectorTextiles
Open₹13.2
Prev. Close₹13.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.04
Day's High₹13.57
Day's Low₹12.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
87.66
87.66
87.66
72.74
Preference Capital
5
0
0
21.63
Reserves
-90.59
-75.49
-75.78
-86.93
Net Worth
2.06
12.17
11.88
7.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
132.46
150.18
136.15
180.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.79
10.3
-24.71
122.69
Raw materials
-70
-71.28
-63.08
-91.77
As % of sales
52.84
47.46
46.33
50.74
Employee costs
-23.24
-20.67
-20.98
-21.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-14.63
0.28
4.44
-2.32
Depreciation
-4.03
-3.88
-4.62
-5.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.1
-13.47
5.25
13.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.79
10.3
-24.71
122.69
Op profit growth
-113.33
186.91
-68.36
88.13
EBIT growth
-117.45
-31.21
59.32
85.2
Net profit growth
-5,184.16
-93.52
249.01
-70.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Dec-2005
|Jun-2004
|Dec-2002
Gross Sales
51.4
341.73
372.19
386.48
Excise Duty
0.44
5.73
21.68
18.09
Net Sales
50.95
336.01
350.51
368.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
6.28
9.56
10.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
S K Birla
Chairman
Sidharth Birla
Director
G Momen
Director
A C Mukherji
Director
Meenakshi Bangur
Director
C L Rathi
Company Secretary
G K Sureka
Managing Director & CEO
C Bhaskar
Director
S Ragothaman
Director
Bharat Anand
Reports by Digjam Ltd Merged
Summary
Birla VXL (BVL), controlled by the S K Birla group, was incorporated in Mar.48. It has diversified into textiles, solvent extraction, electricity meters, protection relays, defence stores and heavy chemicals. All its plants are in Gujarat and Punjab. The Japanese giant, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., holds a 2% stake. In 1992, BVL drew up major plans for expansion and diversification. Siddharth Sugar Products was formed to manufacture soya products in collaboration with Central Soya, US, which has a 40% stake in the new venture. VXL holds 60% of the total capital of Rs 45 mln ($ 1.4 mln).It signed an agreement with the well-known Swiss company, Landis, and Gyr Energy Management Corporation and formed VXL Landis & Gyr, to manufacture superior ranges of electricity meters and test benches. The know-how for electronic test instruments is being supplied by Siemens. Universal Electrics, Universal Engineering and Sidhart Oils earlier units of Birla VXL were subsequently transferred to the companys subsidiaries viz VXL Engineers (earlier known as Unitron), VXL Landis & Gyr and Sidharth Soya Products respectively. VXL Landis & Gyr Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary with the sale of BVXLs 34% holding to the Swiss company. OCM India, Trinity Textiles, VXL Investments, Birla Salt & Chemicals are other subsidiaries of BVXL. Oriental Carpet Manufacturers (OCM), Saurashtra Cement and Shree Digvijay Woollen Mills (Digjam) are the other companies merged under the VXL banner. During 1996-97, the comp
Read More
