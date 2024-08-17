Summary

Birla VXL (BVL), controlled by the S K Birla group, was incorporated in Mar.48. It has diversified into textiles, solvent extraction, electricity meters, protection relays, defence stores and heavy chemicals. All its plants are in Gujarat and Punjab. The Japanese giant, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., holds a 2% stake. In 1992, BVL drew up major plans for expansion and diversification. Siddharth Sugar Products was formed to manufacture soya products in collaboration with Central Soya, US, which has a 40% stake in the new venture. VXL holds 60% of the total capital of Rs 45 mln ($ 1.4 mln).It signed an agreement with the well-known Swiss company, Landis, and Gyr Energy Management Corporation and formed VXL Landis & Gyr, to manufacture superior ranges of electricity meters and test benches. The know-how for electronic test instruments is being supplied by Siemens. Universal Electrics, Universal Engineering and Sidhart Oils earlier units of Birla VXL were subsequently transferred to the companys subsidiaries viz VXL Engineers (earlier known as Unitron), VXL Landis & Gyr and Sidharth Soya Products respectively. VXL Landis & Gyr Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary with the sale of BVXLs 34% holding to the Swiss company. OCM India, Trinity Textiles, VXL Investments, Birla Salt & Chemicals are other subsidiaries of BVXL. Oriental Carpet Manufacturers (OCM), Saurashtra Cement and Shree Digvijay Woollen Mills (Digjam) are the other companies merged under the VXL banner. During 1996-97, the comp

