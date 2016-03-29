Digjam Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
87.66
87.66
87.66
72.74
Preference Capital
5
0
0
21.63
Reserves
-90.59
-75.49
-75.78
-86.93
Net Worth
2.06
12.17
11.88
7.43
Minority Interest
Debt
52.18
59.27
74.7
83.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.25
71.44
86.58
90.6
Fixed Assets
32.83
36.78
39.61
47.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.34
32.87
45.8
40.96
Inventories
37.54
41.25
41.75
45.39
Inventory Days
103.43
100.25
111.92
91.6
Sundry Debtors
16.03
23.95
25.17
42.35
Debtor Days
44.16
58.2
67.47
85.46
Other Current Assets
12.28
12.52
28.25
13.25
Sundry Creditors
-18.59
-19.54
-19.07
-8.97
Creditor Days
51.22
47.48
51.12
18.1
Other Current Liabilities
-27.92
-25.31
-30.3
-51.06
Cash
2.09
1.78
1.18
1.66
Total Assets
54.26
71.43
86.59
90.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.