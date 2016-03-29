iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Digjam Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

12.69
(-3.86%)
Mar 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Digjam Ltd Merged

Digjam Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-14.63

0.28

4.44

-2.32

Depreciation

-4.03

-3.88

-4.62

-5.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.1

-13.47

5.25

13.91

Other operating items

Operating

-30.77

-17.06

5.06

6.56

Capital expenditure

0.54

0.11

-5.53

-0.6

Free cash flow

-30.22

-16.95

-0.47

5.96

Equity raised

-146.44

-151.55

-173.86

-176.41

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.07

34.53

53.6

58.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-163.59

-133.98

-120.73

-112.26

Digjam Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Digjam Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.