Digjam Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-14.63
0.28
4.44
-2.32
Depreciation
-4.03
-3.88
-4.62
-5.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.1
-13.47
5.25
13.91
Other operating items
Operating
-30.77
-17.06
5.06
6.56
Capital expenditure
0.54
0.11
-5.53
-0.6
Free cash flow
-30.22
-16.95
-0.47
5.96
Equity raised
-146.44
-151.55
-173.86
-176.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.07
34.53
53.6
58.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-163.59
-133.98
-120.73
-112.26
No Record Found
