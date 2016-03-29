Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
132.46
150.18
136.15
180.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.79
10.3
-24.71
122.69
Raw materials
-70
-71.28
-63.08
-91.77
As % of sales
52.84
47.46
46.33
50.74
Employee costs
-23.24
-20.67
-20.98
-21.95
As % of sales
17.54
13.76
15.41
12.13
Other costs
-41.17
-43.53
-46.96
-50.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.08
28.99
34.49
28.17
Operating profit
-1.95
14.68
5.11
16.18
OPM
-1.47
9.78
3.76
8.94
Depreciation
-4.03
-3.88
-4.62
-5.01
Interest expense
-12.35
-12.79
-14.57
-14.26
Other income
3.71
2.28
18.53
0.77
Profit before tax
-14.63
0.28
4.44
-2.32
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.63
0.28
4.44
-2.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
3.6
Net profit
-14.63
0.28
4.44
1.27
yoy growth (%)
-5,184.16
-93.52
249.01
-70.5
NPM
-11.04
0.19
3.26
0.7
