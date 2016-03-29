iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

12.69
(-3.86%)
Mar 29, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

132.46

150.18

136.15

180.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.79

10.3

-24.71

122.69

Raw materials

-70

-71.28

-63.08

-91.77

As % of sales

52.84

47.46

46.33

50.74

Employee costs

-23.24

-20.67

-20.98

-21.95

As % of sales

17.54

13.76

15.41

12.13

Other costs

-41.17

-43.53

-46.96

-50.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.08

28.99

34.49

28.17

Operating profit

-1.95

14.68

5.11

16.18

OPM

-1.47

9.78

3.76

8.94

Depreciation

-4.03

-3.88

-4.62

-5.01

Interest expense

-12.35

-12.79

-14.57

-14.26

Other income

3.71

2.28

18.53

0.77

Profit before tax

-14.63

0.28

4.44

-2.32

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.63

0.28

4.44

-2.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

3.6

Net profit

-14.63

0.28

4.44

1.27

yoy growth (%)

-5,184.16

-93.52

249.01

-70.5

NPM

-11.04

0.19

3.26

0.7

