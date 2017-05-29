To The Members of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in annexure.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position in its financial statements .

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For V. D. Shukla & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 110240W Vimal D. Shukla Place : Ahmedabad Proprietor Date : 22nd August, 2015 (Membership No.: 036416)

Annexure To Audit Report The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the our Report of even date to the members of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

2. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has granted loan to a subsiadiary company covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount is not yet stipulated and payment of interest has been regular.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company has not accepted any deposit under section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the notification by the central government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and on the basis of information received, we are of the opinion that prima-facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained as per the requirement. We have, however, not carried out a detailed examination or audit of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to the records of the company,

undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under.

Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period for which the amount related Amount involved ( Lacs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate 2001-2002,2002-2003, 2003-2004,2005, 2005-2006,2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009 4106.99 Hon. High Court of Gujarat 2002-2003, 2003-2004, 2004-2005 729.26 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals) 2008-2009, 2010-2011 1472.73 Central Sales Tax Sales Tax Gujarat VAT Tribunal 2006-2007 118.81 Joint Commissioner, 2001-2002 24.42 Gujarat Sales Tax Act Sales Tax Commercial Tax Gujarat VAT Tribunal 2006-2007 146.97 Joint Commissioner, Commercial Tax 2001-2002, 2007-2008, 2008-2009 269.36 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duties and Service Tax Hon. High Court of Gujarat 2003-2004 13.84 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2012-13 154.25 The Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise 2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2013-14 272.97

8. The Company does not have any accumulated loss and has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and not in the immediately preceding financial year.

9. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given corporate guarantee for loan taken by other from bank or financial institutions.

11. According to the information and explanation given to us, the term loan taken by the company has been utilised for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

12. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.