Summary

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd is a recognized supplier of cost-effective, high quality chemical services and products to the global pharmaceutical and chemical industry. They are involved in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), API intermediates, quaternary ammonium compounds and fine chemicals. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate solution, for the European market. In the year 1997, the company commenced their production in the unit I at Bavla.In the year 1998, the company established marketing subsidiaries Dishman Europe in London and Dishman USA in Middlesex New Jersey. In the year 2001, they signed the first contract manufacturing project. The company converted their entire Bavla facility into 100% Export oriented Unit in the year 2003. Also, they acquired Chemconserve BV in Netherland.In April 2004, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Dishman Interna

