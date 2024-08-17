iifl-logo-icon 1
Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Share Price

301.2
(2.71%)
May 29, 2017|03:57:47 PM

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

288.2

Prev. Close

293.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4,866.19

Day's High

304.2

Day's Low

278

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,861.2

P/E

200.7

EPS

1.5

Divi. Yield

0.33

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:24 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.40%

Non-Promoter- 20.84%

Institutions: 20.84%

Non-Institutions: 17.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

16.14

16.14

16.14

16.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

895.36

820.29

780.94

709.28

Net Worth

911.5

836.43

797.08

725.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

510.39

492.24

473.28

484.63

yoy growth (%)

3.68

4

-2.34

4.58

Raw materials

-193.84

-213.87

-175.64

-179.19

As % of sales

37.97

43.44

37.11

36.97

Employee costs

-65.89

-58.88

-58.37

-58.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

120.25

103.82

118.83

94.7

Depreciation

-44.25

-44.13

-44.13

-35.34

Tax paid

-33.1

-45.34

-32.04

-31.52

Working capital

85.06

133.26

-3.47

130.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.68

4

-2.34

4.58

Op profit growth

15.25

-15.91

4.15

16.71

EBIT growth

9.86

-8.56

27.54

17.88

Net profit growth

49.02

-32.61

37.37

40.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1,633.86

1,561.85

1,560.35

1,373.23

1,267.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,633.86

1,561.85

1,560.35

1,373.23

1,267.56

Other Operating Income

79.83

34.2

28.39

12.07

4.65

Other Income

26.13

26.54

86.91

24.87

17.78

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

JANMEJAY RAJNIKANT VYAS

Whole-time Director

DEOHOOTI JANMEJAY VYAS

Director

ASHOK CHANDRAKANT GANDHI

Director

RAJENDRA SHANTILAL SHAH

Director

SANJAY SHAILESHBHAI MAJMUDAR

Managing Director & CFO

ARPIT JANMEJAY VYAS

Director

SUBIR KUMAR DAS

Director

MARK CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITHS

Company Secretary

SHRIMA GAURANGBHAI DAVE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged

Summary

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd is a recognized supplier of cost-effective, high quality chemical services and products to the global pharmaceutical and chemical industry. They are involved in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), API intermediates, quaternary ammonium compounds and fine chemicals. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate solution, for the European market. In the year 1997, the company commenced their production in the unit I at Bavla.In the year 1998, the company established marketing subsidiaries Dishman Europe in London and Dishman USA in Middlesex New Jersey. In the year 2001, they signed the first contract manufacturing project. The company converted their entire Bavla facility into 100% Export oriented Unit in the year 2003. Also, they acquired Chemconserve BV in Netherland.In April 2004, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Dishman Interna
