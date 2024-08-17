Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹288.2
Prev. Close₹293.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,866.19
Day's High₹304.2
Day's Low₹278
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,861.2
P/E200.7
EPS1.5
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.14
16.14
16.14
16.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.36
820.29
780.94
709.28
Net Worth
911.5
836.43
797.08
725.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
510.39
492.24
473.28
484.63
yoy growth (%)
3.68
4
-2.34
4.58
Raw materials
-193.84
-213.87
-175.64
-179.19
As % of sales
37.97
43.44
37.11
36.97
Employee costs
-65.89
-58.88
-58.37
-58.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
120.25
103.82
118.83
94.7
Depreciation
-44.25
-44.13
-44.13
-35.34
Tax paid
-33.1
-45.34
-32.04
-31.52
Working capital
85.06
133.26
-3.47
130.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.68
4
-2.34
4.58
Op profit growth
15.25
-15.91
4.15
16.71
EBIT growth
9.86
-8.56
27.54
17.88
Net profit growth
49.02
-32.61
37.37
40.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1,633.86
1,561.85
1,560.35
1,373.23
1,267.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,633.86
1,561.85
1,560.35
1,373.23
1,267.56
Other Operating Income
79.83
34.2
28.39
12.07
4.65
Other Income
26.13
26.54
86.91
24.87
17.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
JANMEJAY RAJNIKANT VYAS
Whole-time Director
DEOHOOTI JANMEJAY VYAS
Director
ASHOK CHANDRAKANT GANDHI
Director
RAJENDRA SHANTILAL SHAH
Director
SANJAY SHAILESHBHAI MAJMUDAR
Managing Director & CFO
ARPIT JANMEJAY VYAS
Director
SUBIR KUMAR DAS
Director
MARK CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITHS
Company Secretary
SHRIMA GAURANGBHAI DAVE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged
Summary
Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd is a recognized supplier of cost-effective, high quality chemical services and products to the global pharmaceutical and chemical industry. They are involved in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), API intermediates, quaternary ammonium compounds and fine chemicals. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate solution, for the European market. In the year 1997, the company commenced their production in the unit I at Bavla.In the year 1998, the company established marketing subsidiaries Dishman Europe in London and Dishman USA in Middlesex New Jersey. In the year 2001, they signed the first contract manufacturing project. The company converted their entire Bavla facility into 100% Export oriented Unit in the year 2003. Also, they acquired Chemconserve BV in Netherland.In April 2004, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Dishman Interna
