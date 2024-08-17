Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
841.03
792.83
788.92
772.93
806.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
841.03
792.83
788.92
772.93
806.47
Other Operating Income
60.71
19.12
22.7
11.5
12.89
Other Income
11.46
14.67
14.62
11.92
81.04
Total Income
913.2
826.62
826.24
796.35
900.39
Total Expenditure
667.22
594.01
601.03
584.68
669.45
PBIDT
245.98
232.61
225.21
211.67
230.94
Interest
7.65
41.36
36.58
57.86
51.68
PBDT
238.33
191.25
188.63
153.81
179.25
Depreciation
154.14
59.36
49.39
59.69
96.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.18
31.71
36.26
26.09
20.49
Deferred Tax
22.76
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
45.25
100.18
102.98
68.03
62.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.29
0.29
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.25
100.18
103.38
67.74
62.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.25
100.18
103.38
67.74
62.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
6.21
12.81
4.2
7.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
32.28
16.14
16.14
16.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
3,11,48,687
3,11,48,687
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
38.6
38.6
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
56,76,500
1,50,16,500
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
11.46
30.31
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
7.03
18.61
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
4,38,71,949
3,45,31,949
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
88.54
69.69
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
54.37
42.79
PBIDTM(%)
29.24
29.33
28.54
27.38
28.63
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.38
12.63
13.05
8.8
7.76
