Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

301.2
(2.71%)
May 29, 2017|03:57:47 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015

Gross Sales

841.03

792.83

788.92

772.93

806.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

841.03

792.83

788.92

772.93

806.47

Other Operating Income

60.71

19.12

22.7

11.5

12.89

Other Income

11.46

14.67

14.62

11.92

81.04

Total Income

913.2

826.62

826.24

796.35

900.39

Total Expenditure

667.22

594.01

601.03

584.68

669.45

PBIDT

245.98

232.61

225.21

211.67

230.94

Interest

7.65

41.36

36.58

57.86

51.68

PBDT

238.33

191.25

188.63

153.81

179.25

Depreciation

154.14

59.36

49.39

59.69

96.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16.18

31.71

36.26

26.09

20.49

Deferred Tax

22.76

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

45.25

100.18

102.98

68.03

62.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.29

0.29

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

45.25

100.18

103.38

67.74

62.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

45.25

100.18

103.38

67.74

62.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

6.21

12.81

4.2

7.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

32.28

16.14

16.14

16.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

3,11,48,687

3,11,48,687

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

38.6

38.6

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

56,76,500

1,50,16,500

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

11.46

30.31

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

7.03

18.61

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

4,38,71,949

3,45,31,949

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

88.54

69.69

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

54.37

42.79

PBIDTM(%)

29.24

29.33

28.54

27.38

28.63

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.38

12.63

13.05

8.8

7.76

