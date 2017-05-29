Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.14
16.14
16.14
16.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.36
820.29
780.94
709.28
Net Worth
911.5
836.43
797.08
725.42
Minority Interest
Debt
629.87
630.32
525.08
522.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
84.94
73.04
67.27
60.4
Total Liabilities
1,626.31
1,539.79
1,389.43
1,308.69
Fixed Assets
691.77
703.77
704.47
731.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
250.78
210.16
187.06
187.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.4
4.71
16.69
16.59
Networking Capital
670.09
598.53
469.95
362.81
Inventories
145.37
171.9
133.86
127.76
Inventory Days
103.95
127.46
103.23
96.22
Sundry Debtors
87.87
97.65
69.42
62.79
Debtor Days
62.83
72.4
53.53
47.28
Other Current Assets
529.4
476.89
450.75
379.21
Sundry Creditors
-76.28
-101.11
-92.26
-95.27
Creditor Days
54.55
74.97
71.15
71.75
Other Current Liabilities
-16.27
-46.8
-91.82
-111.68
Cash
9.27
22.62
11.26
10.89
Total Assets
1,626.31
1,539.79
1,389.43
1,308.69
