Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
510.39
492.24
473.28
484.63
yoy growth (%)
3.68
4
-2.34
4.58
Raw materials
-193.84
-213.87
-175.64
-179.19
As % of sales
37.97
43.44
37.11
36.97
Employee costs
-65.89
-58.88
-58.37
-58.21
As % of sales
12.9
11.96
12.33
12.01
Other costs
-79.88
-71.32
-63.04
-78.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.65
14.48
13.32
16.1
Operating profit
170.78
148.17
176.21
169.18
OPM
33.46
30.1
37.23
34.9
Depreciation
-44.25
-44.13
-44.13
-35.34
Interest expense
-68.66
-68.13
-69.21
-52.73
Other income
62.38
67.91
55.97
13.59
Profit before tax
120.25
103.82
118.83
94.7
Taxes
-33.1
-45.34
-32.04
-31.52
Tax rate
-27.52
-43.67
-26.96
-33.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
87.15
58.48
86.78
63.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
87.15
58.48
86.78
63.17
yoy growth (%)
49.02
-32.61
37.37
40.9
NPM
17.07
11.88
18.33
13.03
