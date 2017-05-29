iifl-logo-icon 1
Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

301.2
(2.71%)
May 29, 2017|03:57:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

510.39

492.24

473.28

484.63

yoy growth (%)

3.68

4

-2.34

4.58

Raw materials

-193.84

-213.87

-175.64

-179.19

As % of sales

37.97

43.44

37.11

36.97

Employee costs

-65.89

-58.88

-58.37

-58.21

As % of sales

12.9

11.96

12.33

12.01

Other costs

-79.88

-71.32

-63.04

-78.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.65

14.48

13.32

16.1

Operating profit

170.78

148.17

176.21

169.18

OPM

33.46

30.1

37.23

34.9

Depreciation

-44.25

-44.13

-44.13

-35.34

Interest expense

-68.66

-68.13

-69.21

-52.73

Other income

62.38

67.91

55.97

13.59

Profit before tax

120.25

103.82

118.83

94.7

Taxes

-33.1

-45.34

-32.04

-31.52

Tax rate

-27.52

-43.67

-26.96

-33.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

87.15

58.48

86.78

63.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

87.15

58.48

86.78

63.17

yoy growth (%)

49.02

-32.61

37.37

40.9

NPM

17.07

11.88

18.33

13.03

