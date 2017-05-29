Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.46
14.68
8.88
13.17
Op profit growth
31.21
-5.84
14.47
29.25
EBIT growth
31.69
0.18
10.86
39.32
Net profit growth
42.81
9.64
8.95
76.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.7
19.68
23.97
22.8
EBIT margin
20.53
15.66
17.93
17.61
Net profit margin
10.72
7.54
7.88
7.88
RoCE
13.72
11.02
11.78
11.78
RoNW
3.18
2.47
2.46
2.55
RoA
1.79
1.32
1.29
1.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.6
14.43
13.34
12.23
Dividend per share
2
2
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
7.68
-3.82
0.08
2.03
Book value per share
179.87
153.38
146.38
128.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.77
5.78
3.13
2.82
P/CEPS
21.83
-21.8
475.02
16.94
P/B
0.93
0.54
0.28
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
8.21
5.61
4.51
4.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
7.51
16.21
10.36
11.21
Tax payout
-26.72
-24.77
-30.13
-30.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.24
41.47
28.57
37.27
Inventory days
106.49
100.11
100.32
86.83
Creditor days
-36.69
-34.93
-34.38
-50.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.47
-2.77
-2.69
-2.84
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.72
0.79
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
2.14
2.86
2.82
2.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.07
-34.58
-26.95
-29.54
Employee costs
-33.55
-26.63
-29.76
-27.58
Other costs
-19.66
-19.09
-19.31
-20.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.