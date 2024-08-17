Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
1,149.3
1,158.91
1,139.73
972.59
922.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,149.3
1,158.91
1,139.73
972.59
922.1
Other Operating Income
24.72
17.63
11.8
3.31
12.14
Other Income
30.2
10.66
13.28
7.8
6.84
Total Income
1,204.22
1,187.2
1,164.8
983.7
941.09
Total Expenditure
860.39
864.61
913.4
731.27
719.16
PBIDT
343.83
322.59
251.4
252.42
221.92
Interest
54.75
75.43
64.72
67.05
61.58
PBDT
289.08
247.16
186.68
185.38
160.35
Depreciation
88.61
90.57
80.04
79.44
60.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.24
43.25
25.47
19.25
18.19
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
151.23
113.34
81.17
86.68
81.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
150.86
112.49
81.2
86.69
81.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
150.86
112.49
81.2
86.69
81.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.35
15.02
10.06
10.73
10.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
60
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.28
16.14
16.14
16.13
16.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
3,11,48,667
3,09,26,758
3,11,83,696
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
38.6
38.31
38.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,77,16,500
1,18,00,000
47,80,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
35.76
23.7
9.64
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
21.95
14.61
5.92
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
3,18,31,949
3,79,70,376
44,33,440
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
64.24
76.29
90.34
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
39.45
47.06
55.43
PBIDTM(%)
29.91
27.83
22.05
25.95
24.06
PBDTM(%)
25.15
21.32
16.37
19.06
17.38
PATM(%)
13.15
9.77
7.12
8.91
8.85
