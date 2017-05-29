Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
120.25
103.82
118.83
94.7
Depreciation
-44.25
-44.13
-44.13
-35.34
Tax paid
-33.1
-45.34
-32.04
-31.52
Working capital
85.06
133.26
-3.47
130.15
Other operating items
Operating
127.97
147.61
39.18
157.98
Capital expenditure
19.86
44.22
56.13
246.8
Free cash flow
147.83
191.83
95.31
404.78
Equity raised
1,644.64
1,558.89
1,413.11
1,313.27
Investing
40.62
23.1
0
0
Financing
187.51
203.46
129.07
109.2
Dividends paid
16.14
16.14
9.68
9.68
Net in cash
2,036.74
1,993.42
1,647.17
1,836.93
