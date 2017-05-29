iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

301.2
(2.71%)
May 29, 2017|03:57:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

120.25

103.82

118.83

94.7

Depreciation

-44.25

-44.13

-44.13

-35.34

Tax paid

-33.1

-45.34

-32.04

-31.52

Working capital

85.06

133.26

-3.47

130.15

Other operating items

Operating

127.97

147.61

39.18

157.98

Capital expenditure

19.86

44.22

56.13

246.8

Free cash flow

147.83

191.83

95.31

404.78

Equity raised

1,644.64

1,558.89

1,413.11

1,313.27

Investing

40.62

23.1

0

0

Financing

187.51

203.46

129.07

109.2

Dividends paid

16.14

16.14

9.68

9.68

Net in cash

2,036.74

1,993.42

1,647.17

1,836.93

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.