Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd Merged Summary

Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd is a recognized supplier of cost-effective, high quality chemical services and products to the global pharmaceutical and chemical industry. They are involved in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), API intermediates, quaternary ammonium compounds and fine chemicals. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate solution, for the European market. In the year 1997, the company commenced their production in the unit I at Bavla.In the year 1998, the company established marketing subsidiaries Dishman Europe in London and Dishman USA in Middlesex New Jersey. In the year 2001, they signed the first contract manufacturing project. The company converted their entire Bavla facility into 100% Export oriented Unit in the year 2003. Also, they acquired Chemconserve BV in Netherland.In April 2004, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Dishman International Trade (Shanghai) Co Ltd in China. Also, they incorporated Dishman FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary company at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai in July 2004.During the year 2004-05, the company entered into an agreement with a leading British company NU SCAAN, for the development & manufacture of Bulk Actives for Neutraceutical products. The company acquired the business together with the technology basket pertaining to a group of speciality chemical products from C6, a UK company. Also, they acquired a Manchester UK based Contract Research Company, Synprotec DCR Ltd., through their 100% wholly owned UK based subsidiary company Dishman Europe Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company signed a Joint Venture and Shareholdes Agreement with Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation and Takamul Holding Company for Investments for manufacturing 20 API. The company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Dishman Switzerland Ltd in Switzerland and through this company, they acquired Innovative Ozone Services Inc, a Switzerland based Contract Research Company.In August 2006, the company acquired the business of Carbogen Amcis AG which is a Switzerland-based process research and low-volume, highvalue API and hypo Potency products manufacturing company. During the year 2006-07, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in Switzerland with the name Dishman Pharma Solution AG and an Indian wholly owned subsidiary, Dishman Infrastructure Ltd for the SEZ project. Also, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company with the name Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals (Shanghai) Co Ltd at Shanghai Chemical Industry park in China.In April 2007, the company made a marketing joint venture with Azzurro Corporation of Japan, in the name of Dishman Japan Ltd for market the products and services of Dishman group as a whole in Japan and South Korea. In October 2007, the company through their subsidiaries, acquired fine chemicals, vitamin D and vitamin D analogue business of Solvay Pharmaceuticals BV in Netherland.During the year 2007-08, the company formed an Indian wholly owned subsidiary, namely Carbogen Amcis (India) Ltd with an investment of Rs 5 lakhs. In April 2008, they established a wholly owned subsidiary with the name Dishman Australasia Pty. Ltd in Australia.The new plant at Shanghai Chemical Zone is under construction. The commercial production is expected during the financial year 2008-09. The company has completed the installation of three API units at their Bavla facility anf the fourth one will commenced their operation during the financial year 2008-09.The company is in the process of setting up Pharmaceutical and Chemical SEZ near Bavla. For this, the company acquired 390 acres of land. The company is also in the process of building Asias largest facility to manufacture cancer drugs and other high potency drugs at their Balva plant.