To The Members of

DIVINE MULTIMEDIA (INDIA) LTD.

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Divine Multimedia (India) Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2016, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The Company, being a listed company, has been mandatorily required under Section 203 of the Act, to have whole time Key Managerial Person which includes Company Secretary as defined under section 2(24) of the Act.

During the course of our audit, it has been observed that the Company has not complied with the requirement of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 by not appointing a Company Secretary, as a whole time Company Secretary for the year.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements, if any.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts, if any; and

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For Motilal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.:106584W

(Motilal Jain)

M. No. 036811

Place : Mumbai

Date : 27/05/2016

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Issued by the Central Government under sub section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, (18 of 2013)

The auditors report on the accounts of a company to which this Order applies shall include a statement on the following matters, namely:

(I)

a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) Certain fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The company does not hold any immovable property.

(II) The company does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(III)

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us the company has granted unsecured Loans to a party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, total loan amount granted Rs.51,00,000 during the year under review and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs.89,12,500

b. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the loans granted in previous year to the party in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act were prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company on account of the fact that the loans granted are interest free.

c. No terms and conditions has been stipulated for the grant of such loan, hence we cannot report on the same.

(IV) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(V) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Thus, paragraph 3(v) is not applicable to the company.

(VI) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified to the company by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(VII)

(a)

a. Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, except the dues as stated under.

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months.

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount Period to which the amount pertains Due date Date of payment Vadodara Municipal Corporation Municipal taxes 53,470/- Prior to 2011 Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Defaults 3,804/- F.Y 2014-15 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Defaults 14,133/- F.Y 2013-14 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Defaults 67,171/- F.Y 2012-13 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Defaults 8,609/- Prior Years Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Late Filing Fees 17,000/- F.Y 2014-15 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Late Filing Fees 9,800/- F.Y 2013-14 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Late Filing Fees 69,400/- F.Y 2012-13 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Interest U/s 220(2) 39/- F.Y 2014-15 Various Dates Unpaid Till Date

b. There are some dues of income tax which has not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Name of the statute Amount (in Rs.) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 89,893,290/- A.Y.11 -12 ITAT, Ahmedabad Income Tax Act,1961 9,124,980/- A.Y. 13-14 CIT (Appeal), Vadodara Income Tax(Penalty) 29,000/- A.Y. 13-14 AO notice u/s 271(1)(b) Dated 20/11/2015

viii. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders. Thus, paragraph 3(viii) is not applicable to the company.

ix. The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) is not applicable to the company.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us Managerial remuneration has not been paid or provided for during the year under review, thus Paragraph 3(xi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xii. Company is not a Nidhi Company hence the provision of Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; ct, 1934.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DIVINE MULTIMEDIA (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DIVINE MULTIMEDIA (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its as sets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

