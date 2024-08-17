iifl-logo-icon 1
Divine Multimedia India Ltd Share Price

0.38
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:37:21 PM

Divine Multimedia India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Divine Multimedia India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:24 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.06%

Non-Promoter- 99.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divine Multimedia India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.39

4.99

9.08

17.64

Net Worth

11.08

11.68

15.77

24.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0.55

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.55

0

As % of sales

0

0

100

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.59

-4.18

-8.55

0.29

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

0.96

-2.59

0.58

0.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

-100

Op profit growth

-98.11

-57.36

1,145.35

-26.92

EBIT growth

-96.9

-54.15

-1,513.06

70.27

Net profit growth

-85.32

-52.3

-4,426.71

8.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Divine Multimedia India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Divine Multimedia India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRAKASH BIHARILAL DHEBAR

Additional Director

SEJAL NILESH DHOLAKIA

Additional Director

ARCHANA BALVIRSINH CHAVADA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divine Multimedia India Ltd

Summary

Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995.The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was delayed due to the delay in the finalisation of foreign collaborators and so the company commenced commercial operations at another location. The relocation to the companys own site will be done after the layout, utilities and facilities conform to the collaborators specifications.In Oct.95, the company tied-up with the US-based Incatel for providing video-conferencing communication network in India. This was a part of the expansion programme the company had undertaken. It also plans to set up V-SAT networks in four cities, which is to be expanded to 14 cities later on.
Read More

