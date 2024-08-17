Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.39
4.99
9.08
17.64
Net Worth
11.08
11.68
15.77
24.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0.55
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.55
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.59
-4.18
-8.55
0.29
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
0.96
-2.59
0.58
0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
-100
Op profit growth
-98.11
-57.36
1,145.35
-26.92
EBIT growth
-96.9
-54.15
-1,513.06
70.27
Net profit growth
-85.32
-52.3
-4,426.71
8.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRAKASH BIHARILAL DHEBAR
Additional Director
SEJAL NILESH DHOLAKIA
Additional Director
ARCHANA BALVIRSINH CHAVADA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Divine Multimedia India Ltd
Summary
Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995.The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was delayed due to the delay in the finalisation of foreign collaborators and so the company commenced commercial operations at another location. The relocation to the companys own site will be done after the layout, utilities and facilities conform to the collaborators specifications.In Oct.95, the company tied-up with the US-based Incatel for providing video-conferencing communication network in India. This was a part of the expansion programme the company had undertaken. It also plans to set up V-SAT networks in four cities, which is to be expanded to 14 cities later on.
Read More
