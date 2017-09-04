iifl-logo-icon 1
Divine Multimedia India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.38
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:37:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Divine Multimedia India Ltd

Divine Multimedia India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.59

-4.18

-8.55

0.29

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

0.96

-2.59

0.58

0.61

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

-6.82

-8

0.78

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.31

-6.82

-8

0.78

Equity raised

9.97

18.15

35.28

34.88

Investing

0

0

-3

-2.89

Financing

5.33

4.54

4.7

3.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.62

15.87

28.97

36.09

