Divine Multimedia India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.59
-4.18
-8.55
0.29
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
0.96
-2.59
0.58
0.61
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
-6.82
-8
0.78
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.31
-6.82
-8
0.78
Equity raised
9.97
18.15
35.28
34.88
Investing
0
0
-3
-2.89
Financing
5.33
4.54
4.7
3.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.62
15.87
28.97
36.09
