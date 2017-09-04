Divine Multimedia India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.39
4.99
9.08
17.64
Net Worth
11.08
11.68
15.77
24.33
Minority Interest
Debt
2.97
2.36
2.18
2.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.05
14.04
17.95
26.85
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.23
0.28
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.07
3.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.64
13.71
16.9
23.46
Inventories
6.37
4.25
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.11
0.19
1.28
Debtor Days
0
0
124.06
0
Other Current Assets
8.09
9.58
17.07
22.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.81
-0.16
-0.18
-0.22
Creditor Days
0
0
117.53
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.07
-0.18
-0.2
Cash
0.15
0.03
0.7
0
Total Assets
14.05
14.04
17.95
26.84
