Divine Multimedia India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.38
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:37:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.39

4.99

9.08

17.64

Net Worth

11.08

11.68

15.77

24.33

Minority Interest

Debt

2.97

2.36

2.18

2.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.05

14.04

17.95

26.85

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.23

0.28

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.07

0.07

3.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.64

13.71

16.9

23.46

Inventories

6.37

4.25

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.11

0.19

1.28

Debtor Days

0

0

124.06

0

Other Current Assets

8.09

9.58

17.07

22.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.81

-0.16

-0.18

-0.22

Creditor Days

0

0

117.53

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.07

-0.18

-0.2

Cash

0.15

0.03

0.7

0

Total Assets

14.05

14.04

17.95

26.84

