Divine Multimedia India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:37:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0.55

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.55

0

As % of sales

0

0

100

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

2.84

0

Other costs

-0.06

-3.78

-8.88

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1,589.79

0

Operating profit

-0.07

-3.79

-8.9

-0.71

OPM

0

0

-1,592.63

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.48

-0.48

-0.27

Other income

0

0.14

0.85

1.31

Profit before tax

-0.59

-4.18

-8.55

0.29

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax rate

0.73

0

0.01

-32.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.59

-4.18

-8.56

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0.1

0

0

Net profit

-0.59

-4.08

-8.56

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-85.32

-52.3

-4,426.71

8.6

NPM

0

0

-1,531.3

0

