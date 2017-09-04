Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0.55
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.55
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
2.84
0
Other costs
-0.06
-3.78
-8.88
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
1,589.79
0
Operating profit
-0.07
-3.79
-8.9
-0.71
OPM
0
0
-1,592.63
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.48
-0.48
-0.27
Other income
0
0.14
0.85
1.31
Profit before tax
-0.59
-4.18
-8.55
0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax rate
0.73
0
0.01
-32.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.59
-4.18
-8.56
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0.1
0
0
Net profit
-0.59
-4.08
-8.56
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-85.32
-52.3
-4,426.71
8.6
NPM
0
0
-1,531.3
0
