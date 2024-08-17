iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divine Multimedia India Ltd Company Summary

0.38
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:37:21 PM

Divine Multimedia India Ltd Summary

Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995.The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was delayed due to the delay in the finalisation of foreign collaborators and so the company commenced commercial operations at another location. The relocation to the companys own site will be done after the layout, utilities and facilities conform to the collaborators specifications.In Oct.95, the company tied-up with the US-based Incatel for providing video-conferencing communication network in India. This was a part of the expansion programme the company had undertaken. It also plans to set up V-SAT networks in four cities, which is to be expanded to 14 cities later on.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.