Divine Multimedia India Ltd Summary

Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995.The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was delayed due to the delay in the finalisation of foreign collaborators and so the company commenced commercial operations at another location. The relocation to the companys own site will be done after the layout, utilities and facilities conform to the collaborators specifications.In Oct.95, the company tied-up with the US-based Incatel for providing video-conferencing communication network in India. This was a part of the expansion programme the company had undertaken. It also plans to set up V-SAT networks in four cities, which is to be expanded to 14 cities later on.