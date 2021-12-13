INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF DIVINUS FABRICS LIMITED

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Divinus Fabrics Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows & Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as " the standalone Ind AS Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. on the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March 2019, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigation as at 31st March 2019 which has impact on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statement;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts and had no derivative contracts o/s as at 31st March, 2019 and;

iii. The Company did not have any dues required to be transferred by it to the Investor Education and Protection Funds.

For Amit Manoj & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 009905C CA Manoj Kumar (Partner) Date: 29th May 2019 Membership No. 505131 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

The Annexure "A" referred to in paragraph 7 of our report of even date to the members of DIVINUS FABRICS LIMITED on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

(i) In respect of its fixed Assets:

-There are no fixed assets in the company.

ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year lying at various project sites by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us during the year, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firm, Limited Liability

Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the

Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the provisions of clauses (iii) (a) & (b) of the said order is not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Hence, clause 3(iv), of the order is not applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and hence paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax , Sales Tax , Service Tax , Goods and Service Tax (GST), Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There is no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Custom Duty, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2019 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records and information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us of the Company, there were no dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any loans from financial institutions and banks and has not issued any debentures.

ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not done any initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and the monies raised by way of term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officer or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) As explained to us and as per the records of the company, in our opinion the transactions with the related parties are in Compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xv) During the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with Director or person connected with him. Hence paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Amit Manoj & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 009905C CA Manoj Kumar (Partner) Date: 30th May 2019 Membership No. 505131 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DIVINUS FABRICS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Divinus Fabrics Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2019, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"