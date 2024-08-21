iifl-logo-icon 1
Divinus Fabrics Ltd Share Price

6.2
(-4.91%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:15:26 PM

Divinus Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.52

Prev. Close

6.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.84

Day's Low

6.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.76

P/E

34.44

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Divinus Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Divinus Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Divinus Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divinus Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.46

4.46

4.46

4.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.35

0.32

0.29

Net Worth

4.84

4.81

4.78

4.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.03

3.81

3.26

5.03

yoy growth (%)

-72.85

16.92

-35.16

10

Raw materials

-0.92

-3.44

-2.91

-4.54

As % of sales

88.85

90.3

89.32

90.34

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-0.13

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.03

0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-0.26

0.02

-0.04

0.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.85

16.92

-35.16

10

Op profit growth

3.01

41.65

-897.3

-92.59

EBIT growth

-41.58

29.49

-52.97

-55.02

Net profit growth

-37.22

23.25

-48.72

-52.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Divinus Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Divinus Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kuldip Singh

Managing Director

Gagan Anand

Independent Director

Seema

Addtnl Independent Director

Sima Devi

Additional Director

Rajkumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divinus Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Divinus Fabrics Limited was originally incorporated as Avishkar Finance Company Limited on December 31, 1984 in New Delhi. The Company subsequently changed its object by altering its Memorandum of Association and changed its name from Avishkar Finance Company Limited to Divinus fabrics Limited. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana vide certificate dated 21 February, 1985. The Company came out with its Initial Public Offering in 1985 for 150000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and obtained listing on the Delhi Stock Exchange.The Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of Finance and Hire Purchase and applied for obtaining registration with RBI as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The RBI rejected the application of Company vide its letter dated 09th January 2003. The Company is presently engaged in trading activities.
