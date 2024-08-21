SectorTrading
Open₹6.52
Prev. Close₹6.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.84
Day's Low₹6.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.76
P/E34.44
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.46
4.46
4.46
4.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.35
0.32
0.29
Net Worth
4.84
4.81
4.78
4.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.03
3.81
3.26
5.03
yoy growth (%)
-72.85
16.92
-35.16
10
Raw materials
-0.92
-3.44
-2.91
-4.54
As % of sales
88.85
90.3
89.32
90.34
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.16
-0.13
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.26
0.02
-0.04
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.85
16.92
-35.16
10
Op profit growth
3.01
41.65
-897.3
-92.59
EBIT growth
-41.58
29.49
-52.97
-55.02
Net profit growth
-37.22
23.25
-48.72
-52.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kuldip Singh
Managing Director
Gagan Anand
Independent Director
Seema
Addtnl Independent Director
Sima Devi
Additional Director
Rajkumar Singh
Reports by Divinus Fabrics Ltd
Summary
Divinus Fabrics Limited was originally incorporated as Avishkar Finance Company Limited on December 31, 1984 in New Delhi. The Company subsequently changed its object by altering its Memorandum of Association and changed its name from Avishkar Finance Company Limited to Divinus fabrics Limited. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana vide certificate dated 21 February, 1985. The Company came out with its Initial Public Offering in 1985 for 150000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and obtained listing on the Delhi Stock Exchange.The Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of Finance and Hire Purchase and applied for obtaining registration with RBI as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The RBI rejected the application of Company vide its letter dated 09th January 2003. The Company is presently engaged in trading activities.
