iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divinus Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.2
(-4.91%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:15:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Divinus Fabrics Ltd

Divinus Fabrics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.03

0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-0.26

0.02

-0.04

0.41

Other operating items

Operating

-0.23

0.06

-0.02

0.46

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.23

0.06

-0.02

0.46

Equity raised

0.64

0.57

0.52

0.41

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.28

0.56

0.64

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.69

1.2

1.14

1.24

Divinus Fabrics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Divinus Fabrics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.