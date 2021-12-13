Divinus Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.26
0.02
-0.04
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
0.06
-0.02
0.46
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.23
0.06
-0.02
0.46
Equity raised
0.64
0.57
0.52
0.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.28
0.56
0.64
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.69
1.2
1.14
1.24
