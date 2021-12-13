Divinus Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.46
4.46
4.46
4.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.35
0.32
0.29
Net Worth
4.84
4.81
4.78
4.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.28
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.84
4.81
5.06
5.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.5
4.38
5.02
4.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.48
0.23
0.76
Debtor Days
169.14
21.99
84.98
Other Current Assets
4.11
3.92
4.82
3.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.34
0.42
0.04
0.84
Total Assets
4.84
4.8
5.06
5.03
