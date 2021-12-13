iifl-logo-icon 1
Divinus Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.2
(-4.91%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:15:26 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Divinus Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.46

4.46

4.46

4.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.35

0.32

0.29

Net Worth

4.84

4.81

4.78

4.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.28

0.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.84

4.81

5.06

5.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.5

4.38

5.02

4.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

0.48

0.23

0.76

Debtor Days

169.14

21.99

84.98

Other Current Assets

4.11

3.92

4.82

3.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.34

0.42

0.04

0.84

Total Assets

4.84

4.8

5.06

5.03

