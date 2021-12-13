iifl-logo-icon 1
Divinus Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.2
(-4.91%)
Dec 13, 2021

QUICKLINKS FOR Divinus Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.03

3.81

3.26

5.03

yoy growth (%)

-72.85

16.92

-35.16

10

Raw materials

-0.92

-3.44

-2.91

-4.54

As % of sales

88.85

90.3

89.32

90.34

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-0.13

-0.11

As % of sales

13.26

4.28

4.24

2.32

Other costs

-0.1

-0.32

-0.29

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.15

8.64

9.09

7.11

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.12

-0.08

0.01

OPM

-12.27

-3.23

-2.66

0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.17

0.12

0.06

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.03

0.08

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.75

-30.9

-27.4

-33.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-37.22

23.25

-48.72

-52.04

NPM

2.04

0.88

0.84

1.06

