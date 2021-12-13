Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.03
3.81
3.26
5.03
yoy growth (%)
-72.85
16.92
-35.16
10
Raw materials
-0.92
-3.44
-2.91
-4.54
As % of sales
88.85
90.3
89.32
90.34
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.16
-0.13
-0.11
As % of sales
13.26
4.28
4.24
2.32
Other costs
-0.1
-0.32
-0.29
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.15
8.64
9.09
7.11
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.12
-0.08
0.01
OPM
-12.27
-3.23
-2.66
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.17
0.12
0.06
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.08
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
-25.75
-30.9
-27.4
-33.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-37.22
23.25
-48.72
-52.04
NPM
2.04
0.88
0.84
1.06
