Divinus Fabrics Ltd Summary

Divinus Fabrics Limited was originally incorporated as Avishkar Finance Company Limited on December 31, 1984 in New Delhi. The Company subsequently changed its object by altering its Memorandum of Association and changed its name from Avishkar Finance Company Limited to Divinus fabrics Limited. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana vide certificate dated 21 February, 1985. The Company came out with its Initial Public Offering in 1985 for 150000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and obtained listing on the Delhi Stock Exchange.The Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of Finance and Hire Purchase and applied for obtaining registration with RBI as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The RBI rejected the application of Company vide its letter dated 09th January 2003. The Company is presently engaged in trading activities.