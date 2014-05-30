To the Members of

M/s DMC Education Limited.

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s DMC Education Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

For M.K Goswami & co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN 002305N

Sd/-

C.A. V.K Gupta

Partner

M.No.-084450

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30th May 2014

Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report to the Members of M/S DMC EDUCATION LIMITED on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2014

(i) (a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory are noticed.

(c) During the year, in our opinion, any substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed off by the company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No material discrepancies were noticed during the physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(iii) (a) The company has granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. As the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, paragraphs (iii)(b), (c) and (d) of the Order, are not applicable.

(b) The company has not taken unsecured loan from a party listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The said register and other compliances has been maintained & complied with properly.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examinations and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have we been informed of any instance of major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control systems.

(v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, as there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, paragraph (v)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) During the year company has not accepted any deposit from public as defined in section 58A and 58 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 as applicable, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public.

(vii) In our opinion, the company has formal internal audit system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(viii) To the best of our knowledge, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956, for any of the products of the company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are some dues of sales tax, income tax, service tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. However, Income tax demanded for A.Y. 2007-08 is pending.

(x) The company has accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2014 but is less than fifty percentage of Net worth and has incurred cash losses during the financial year ended on that date or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution, bank or to debenture holders during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) The provisions of any special statute as specified under paragraph (xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a dealer or trader in securities.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xvi) No term loan has been taken during the year.

(xvii) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, in our opinion, there are no funds raised on a short term basis which have been used for long term investment.

(xviii) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year.

(xix) During the period company has not issued any debentures.

(xx) The company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.

(xxi) Based upon the audit procedure performed and information & explanations given to us by the management, during the year, no material fraud by the company has been noticed or reported.

For M.K Goswami & co.

Chartered Accountants

F R No. 002305N

Sd/-

C.A. V.K Gupta

Partner

M.No.-084450

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30th May 2014