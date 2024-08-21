SectorEducation
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.82
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
16.65
16.65
12.16
11.4
Preference Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
9.24
10.44
10.58
10
Net Worth
25.99
27.19
22.84
21.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.58
3.43
13.64
14.97
yoy growth (%)
-82.88
-74.85
-8.86
Raw materials
-0.06
-1.74
-6.71
-7.09
As % of sales
11.7
50.84
49.2
47.4
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.3
-1.01
-0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.1
-0.81
0
-2.5
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.81
-0.88
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.17
-0.16
-0.36
Working capital
0.27
-1.24
-2.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.88
-74.85
-8.86
Op profit growth
1,687.59
-110.68
-135.23
EBIT growth
36.47
-3,614.43
-100.92
Net profit growth
21.12
549.75
-94.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
15.09
16.56
8.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.09
16.56
8.19
Other Operating Income
0.12
0.37
0
Other Income
0
0
1.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Saroj Gupta
Director
Ravi Saini
Director
Babu Lal Vijay
Non Executive Director
Mehfooz Ahmed
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Babbu Ram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DMC Education Ltd
Summary
DMC Education Limited is an India-based education company. The Company is engaged in education business. The Company provides training for various entrance examinations. It trains staff, as well as students in many other ways apart from the regular courses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984.The Company offers various courses, such as through Trump and Gates: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Indian Engineering Services, Public Sector Undertaking (exam), Actuarial Science Graduate Record Examination, International English Language Testing System, Scholastic Assessment Test, Common Admission Test, and Management Aptitude Test, and through Quest Tutorials: Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination, All India Engineering Entrance Examination and Pre Medical Test. The company plans to establish orselves across India in the supplemental education market. The company aims to grow dramatically through all its brands by aggregating expertise in various domains and offer it to students across India, through multiple channels. It plans to partner with schools and colleges to offer courses directly to the premises with the help of technology. It intends to offer technology enabled learning centres, to offer high quality courses to students in every corner of India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.