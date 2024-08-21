iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DMC Education Ltd Share Price

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DMC Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.82

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DMC Education Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

DMC Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

DMC Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.84%

Non-Promoter- 88.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

DMC Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

16.65

16.65

12.16

11.4

Preference Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

9.24

10.44

10.58

10

Net Worth

25.99

27.19

22.84

21.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.58

3.43

13.64

14.97

yoy growth (%)

-82.88

-74.85

-8.86

Raw materials

-0.06

-1.74

-6.71

-7.09

As % of sales

11.7

50.84

49.2

47.4

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.3

-1.01

-0.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.1

-0.81

0

-2.5

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.81

-0.88

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.17

-0.16

-0.36

Working capital

0.27

-1.24

-2.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.88

-74.85

-8.86

Op profit growth

1,687.59

-110.68

-135.23

EBIT growth

36.47

-3,614.43

-100.92

Net profit growth

21.12

549.75

-94.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

15.09

16.56

8.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.09

16.56

8.19

Other Operating Income

0.12

0.37

0

Other Income

0

0

1.38

View Annually Results

DMC Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DMC Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Saroj Gupta

Director

Ravi Saini

Director

Babu Lal Vijay

Non Executive Director

Mehfooz Ahmed

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Babbu Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DMC Education Ltd

Summary

DMC Education Limited is an India-based education company. The Company is engaged in education business. The Company provides training for various entrance examinations. It trains staff, as well as students in many other ways apart from the regular courses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984.The Company offers various courses, such as through Trump and Gates: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Indian Engineering Services, Public Sector Undertaking (exam), Actuarial Science Graduate Record Examination, International English Language Testing System, Scholastic Assessment Test, Common Admission Test, and Management Aptitude Test, and through Quest Tutorials: Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination, All India Engineering Entrance Examination and Pre Medical Test. The company plans to establish orselves across India in the supplemental education market. The company aims to grow dramatically through all its brands by aggregating expertise in various domains and offer it to students across India, through multiple channels. It plans to partner with schools and colleges to offer courses directly to the premises with the help of technology. It intends to offer technology enabled learning centres, to offer high quality courses to students in every corner of India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR DMC Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.