Summary

DMC Education Limited is an India-based education company. The Company is engaged in education business. The Company provides training for various entrance examinations. It trains staff, as well as students in many other ways apart from the regular courses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984.The Company offers various courses, such as through Trump and Gates: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Indian Engineering Services, Public Sector Undertaking (exam), Actuarial Science Graduate Record Examination, International English Language Testing System, Scholastic Assessment Test, Common Admission Test, and Management Aptitude Test, and through Quest Tutorials: Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination, All India Engineering Entrance Examination and Pre Medical Test. The company plans to establish orselves across India in the supplemental education market. The company aims to grow dramatically through all its brands by aggregating expertise in various domains and offer it to students across India, through multiple channels. It plans to partner with schools and colleges to offer courses directly to the premises with the help of technology. It intends to offer technology enabled learning centres, to offer high quality courses to students in every corner of India.

