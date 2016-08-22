DMC Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.1
-0.81
0
-2.5
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.81
-0.88
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.17
-0.16
-0.36
Working capital
0.27
-1.24
-2.05
Other operating items
Operating
-1.63
-3.04
-3.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
1.39
Free cash flow
-1.62
-3.03
-1.69
Equity raised
20.88
26.5
21.49
Investing
-1.91
-0.42
2.14
Financing
1.88
6.31
10.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.22
29.35
32.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.