DMC Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR DMC Education Ltd

DMC Educat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.1

-0.81

0

-2.5

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.81

-0.88

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.17

-0.16

-0.36

Working capital

0.27

-1.24

-2.05

Other operating items

Operating

-1.63

-3.04

-3.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

1.39

Free cash flow

-1.62

-3.03

-1.69

Equity raised

20.88

26.5

21.49

Investing

-1.91

-0.42

2.14

Financing

1.88

6.31

10.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.22

29.35

32.5

QUICKLINKS FOR DMC Education Ltd

