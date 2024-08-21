iifl-logo-icon 1
DMC Education Ltd Quarterly Results

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 22, 2016

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

0.84

1.05

0.1

0.98

3.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.84

1.05

0.1

0.98

3.72

Other Operating Income

0

0.01

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.84

1.06

0.1

0.98

3.72

Total Expenditure

0.91

0.86

0.1

1.88

3.93

PBIDT

-0.07

0.2

0

-0.9

-0.21

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.07

0.2

0

-0.9

-0.21

Depreciation

0.21

0.21

0

0.24

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.04

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.28

-0.05

0

-1.14

-0.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.28

-0.05

0

-1.14

-0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.28

-0.05

0

-1.14

-0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.98

13.98

12.16

11.4

12.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,08,09,758

2,08,15,758

1,69,13,402

1,68,87,302

1,68,85,802

Public Shareholding (%)

74.43

74.45

69.53

69.42

69.42

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,97,500

3,97,500

3,97,500

3,97,500

3,97,500

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

5.55

5.57

5.36

5.34

5.34

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.42

1.42

1.63

1.63

1.63

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

67,51,950

67,44,950

70,14,950

70,41,050

70,42,550

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

94.45

94.43

94.64

94.66

94.66

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

24.15

24.13

28.84

28.94

28.95

PBIDTM(%)

-8.33

19.04

0

-91.83

-5.64

PBDTM(%)

-8.33

19.04

0

-91.83

-5.64

PATM(%)

-33.33

-4.76

0

-116.32

-12.09

