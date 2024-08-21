DMC Education Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
0.84
1.05
0.1
0.98
3.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.84
1.05
0.1
0.98
3.72
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.84
1.06
0.1
0.98
3.72
Total Expenditure
0.91
0.86
0.1
1.88
3.93
PBIDT
-0.07
0.2
0
-0.9
-0.21
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.07
0.2
0
-0.9
-0.21
Depreciation
0.21
0.21
0
0.24
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.04
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.28
-0.05
0
-1.14
-0.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.28
-0.05
0
-1.14
-0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.28
-0.05
0
-1.14
-0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.98
13.98
12.16
11.4
12.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,08,09,758
2,08,15,758
1,69,13,402
1,68,87,302
1,68,85,802
Public Shareholding (%)
74.43
74.45
69.53
69.42
69.42
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,97,500
3,97,500
3,97,500
3,97,500
3,97,500
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
5.55
5.57
5.36
5.34
5.34
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.42
1.42
1.63
1.63
1.63
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
67,51,950
67,44,950
70,14,950
70,41,050
70,42,550
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
94.45
94.43
94.64
94.66
94.66
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
24.15
24.13
28.84
28.94
28.95
PBIDTM(%)
-8.33
19.04
0
-91.83
-5.64
PBDTM(%)
-8.33
19.04
0
-91.83
-5.64
PATM(%)
-33.33
-4.76
0
-116.32
-12.09
