Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.58
3.43
13.64
14.97
yoy growth (%)
-82.88
-74.85
-8.86
Raw materials
-0.06
-1.74
-6.71
-7.09
As % of sales
11.7
50.84
49.2
47.4
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.3
-1.01
-0.94
As % of sales
22.98
8.98
7.41
6.29
Other costs
-1.88
-1.46
-5.13
-9.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
321.32
42.62
37.61
61.21
Operating profit
-1.5
-0.08
0.78
-2.23
OPM
-256
-2.45
5.76
-14.91
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.81
-0.88
-0.57
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
1.11
0.09
0.12
0.32
Profit before tax
-1.1
-0.81
0
-2.5
Taxes
-0.09
-0.17
-0.16
-0.36
Tax rate
8.51
21.27
-1,668.49
14.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.2
-0.99
-0.15
-2.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.2
-0.99
-0.15
-2.87
yoy growth (%)
21.12
549.75
-94.68
NPM
-204.56
-28.9
-1.11
-19.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.