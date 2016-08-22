iifl-logo-icon 1
DMC Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.58

3.43

13.64

14.97

yoy growth (%)

-82.88

-74.85

-8.86

Raw materials

-0.06

-1.74

-6.71

-7.09

As % of sales

11.7

50.84

49.2

47.4

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.3

-1.01

-0.94

As % of sales

22.98

8.98

7.41

6.29

Other costs

-1.88

-1.46

-5.13

-9.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

321.32

42.62

37.61

61.21

Operating profit

-1.5

-0.08

0.78

-2.23

OPM

-256

-2.45

5.76

-14.91

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.81

-0.88

-0.57

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

1.11

0.09

0.12

0.32

Profit before tax

-1.1

-0.81

0

-2.5

Taxes

-0.09

-0.17

-0.16

-0.36

Tax rate

8.51

21.27

-1,668.49

14.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.2

-0.99

-0.15

-2.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.2

-0.99

-0.15

-2.87

yoy growth (%)

21.12

549.75

-94.68

NPM

-204.56

-28.9

-1.11

-19.19

