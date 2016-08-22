iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DMC Education Ltd Key Ratios

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DMC Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.25

Op profit growth

-139.81

EBIT growth

-101.47

Net profit growth

-94.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.27

-12.02

EBIT margin

0.22

-13.59

Net profit margin

-1

-16.22

RoCE

0.11

RoNW

-0.16

RoA

-0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.42

-1.43

Book value per share

9.56

9.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-9.31

-7.16

P/B

0.41

1.07

EV/EBIDTA

14.28

-16.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-964.77

18.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

236.46

Inventory days

2.66

Creditor days

-93.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.09

130.89

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

4.39

-2.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.47

-48.33

Employee costs

-7.67

-6.64

Other costs

-35.56

-57.04

DMC Educat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DMC Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.