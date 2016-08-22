Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.25
Op profit growth
-139.81
EBIT growth
-101.47
Net profit growth
-94.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.27
-12.02
EBIT margin
0.22
-13.59
Net profit margin
-1
-16.22
RoCE
0.11
RoNW
-0.16
RoA
-0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.42
-1.43
Book value per share
9.56
9.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-9.31
-7.16
P/B
0.41
1.07
EV/EBIDTA
14.28
-16.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-964.77
18.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
236.46
Inventory days
2.66
Creditor days
-93.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.09
130.89
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
4.39
-2.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.47
-48.33
Employee costs
-7.67
-6.64
Other costs
-35.56
-57.04
No Record Found
