To the Members of Dollex Industries Limited,

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Dollex Industries Limited CIN L67120MH1994PLC080560, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the yearthenended,and significantaccounting policies summaryof and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair of the financial financialperformance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles position,and generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: (a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017; (a) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and (b) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaidstandalonefinancialstatements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

3. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure.

For P.K. Shishodiya & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Mr.P. K. Shishodiya Proprietor Date: 29th May, 2017 M. No 036015 Place: Indore FR No.03233C

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN POINT 1 OF REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF THE REPORT OF THE AUDITORS ON THE ACCOUNTS OF DOLLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, CIN L67120MH1994PLC080560 FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2017

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) A major portion of the assets has been physically verified by the management in accordance with the phased programme of verification adopted by the company. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the company.

2. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. On the basis of our examination of stock records, we are of the opinion that no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3. The company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans to any companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The company has no such transaction during the year to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 gets attracted.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. The company is not covered under the clause regarding maintenance of cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty or value added tax on account of any dispute.

8. According to information and explanation given to us the company has not taken any loan from any financial institution, bank or government. The company has not issued any debentures.

9. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loan during the year.

10. No fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. According to information and explanation given to us the company has paid or provided the managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

12. The said company is not a Nidhi company. Hence the provisions of Nidhi company are not applicable. 13. According to information and explanation given to us the company has disclosed all the transactions with the related parties in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details have been enclosed in the Financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standard.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placements of shares.

15. According to information and explanation given to us the company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For P.K. Shishodiya & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Mr. P. K. Shishodiya Proprietor Date: 29th May, 2017 M. No 036015 Place: Indore FR No.03233C

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DOLLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, CIN L67120MH1994PLC080560 Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DOLLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, CIN L67120MH1994PLC080560 ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance 168 Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controlsoverfinancialreporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systemoverfinancialreporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.