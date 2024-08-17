SectorTrading
Open₹4.45
Prev. Close₹4.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹4.47
Day's Low₹3.82
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.18
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.95
P/E222.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
17.88
17.88
17.88
17.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.59
18.59
18.63
19.02
Net Worth
36.47
36.47
36.51
36.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.05
46.98
18.42
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-84.98
155.06
2,164.08
-38.58
Raw materials
-6.54
-46.91
-18.35
-0.7
As % of sales
92.77
99.84
99.63
87.11
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.34
-0.37
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.2
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.07
0.3
0
0.12
Working capital
0.15
0.53
-0.17
-1.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.98
155.06
2,164.08
-38.58
Op profit growth
-184.14
34.79
7.51
-44.78
EBIT growth
-125.43
-12.95
25.65
-36.85
Net profit growth
-100.92
-89.26
115.07
-55.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VIJAI SINGH BHARAKTIYA
Director
MEHMOOD KHAN
Director
RADHAKRISHNA DESHRAJU
Director
RUCHI SOGANI
Managing Director & CEO
FIROZ KAHN KHAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dollex Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, as well as trading activity. Its products include sugar, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol and its by products. The Company has an extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol plant in Gulbarga, Karnataka which caters to alcoholic beverage industries and also supplies ethanol to various petroleum industries. It has sugar plant situated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Dollex Industries Limited was incorporated on August 24, 1994 in the state of Maharashtra. The company registered office is Mumbai, Maharashtra. The companys Sugar plant can crush up to 2500 tones per day. The lease of the plant was facilitated by Government of Maharashtra and it was taken on lease by Dollex for the period on 6 years in 2006. Since then the company has produced and exported sugar from this plant.
