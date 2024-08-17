iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollex Industries Ltd Share Price

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018|03:24:17 PM

Dollex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

4.47

Day's Low

3.82

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.18

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.95

P/E

222.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Dollex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dollex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dollex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:24 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 85.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dollex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

17.88

17.88

17.88

17.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.59

18.59

18.63

19.02

Net Worth

36.47

36.47

36.51

36.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.05

46.98

18.42

0.81

yoy growth (%)

-84.98

155.06

2,164.08

-38.58

Raw materials

-6.54

-46.91

-18.35

-0.7

As % of sales

92.77

99.84

99.63

87.11

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.34

-0.37

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.07

0.3

0

0.12

Working capital

0.15

0.53

-0.17

-1.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.98

155.06

2,164.08

-38.58

Op profit growth

-184.14

34.79

7.51

-44.78

EBIT growth

-125.43

-12.95

25.65

-36.85

Net profit growth

-100.92

-89.26

115.07

-55.3

No Record Found

Dollex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dollex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VIJAI SINGH BHARAKTIYA

Director

MEHMOOD KHAN

Director

RADHAKRISHNA DESHRAJU

Director

RUCHI SOGANI

Managing Director & CEO

FIROZ KAHN KHAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dollex Industries Ltd

Summary

Dollex Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, as well as trading activity. Its products include sugar, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol and its by products. The Company has an extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol plant in Gulbarga, Karnataka which caters to alcoholic beverage industries and also supplies ethanol to various petroleum industries. It has sugar plant situated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Dollex Industries Limited was incorporated on August 24, 1994 in the state of Maharashtra. The company registered office is Mumbai, Maharashtra. The companys Sugar plant can crush up to 2500 tones per day. The lease of the plant was facilitated by Government of Maharashtra and it was taken on lease by Dollex for the period on 6 years in 2006. Since then the company has produced and exported sugar from this plant.
