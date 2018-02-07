iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dollex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018|03:24:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

17.88

17.88

17.88

17.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.59

18.59

18.63

19.02

Net Worth

36.47

36.47

36.51

36.9

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.19

0.26

0.31

Total Liabilities

36.53

36.66

36.77

37.21

Fixed Assets

2.53

2.64

3.5

3.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.3

0.07

0.12

Networking Capital

33.19

30.34

32.98

33.06

Inventories

20.78

4.76

4.76

4.76

Inventory Days

1,074.87

36.97

94.31

2,135.29

Sundry Debtors

0

5.09

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

0

39.53

0.39

8.97

Other Current Assets

21.17

21.17

31.87

29.34

Sundry Creditors

-8.03

0

-0.02

-0.07

Creditor Days

415.36

0

0.39

31.4

Other Current Liabilities

-0.73

-0.68

-3.65

-0.99

Cash

0.69

3.38

0.22

0.31

Total Assets

36.52

36.66

36.77

37.2

Dollex Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.