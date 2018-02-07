Dollex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
17.88
17.88
17.88
17.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.59
18.59
18.63
19.02
Net Worth
36.47
36.47
36.51
36.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.19
0.26
0.31
Total Liabilities
36.53
36.66
36.77
37.21
Fixed Assets
2.53
2.64
3.5
3.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.3
0.07
0.12
Networking Capital
33.19
30.34
32.98
33.06
Inventories
20.78
4.76
4.76
4.76
Inventory Days
1,074.87
36.97
94.31
2,135.29
Sundry Debtors
0
5.09
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
0
39.53
0.39
8.97
Other Current Assets
21.17
21.17
31.87
29.34
Sundry Creditors
-8.03
0
-0.02
-0.07
Creditor Days
415.36
0
0.39
31.4
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-0.68
-3.65
-0.99
Cash
0.69
3.38
0.22
0.31
Total Assets
36.52
36.66
36.77
37.2
No Record Found
