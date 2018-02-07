Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.05
46.98
18.42
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-84.98
155.06
2,164.08
-38.58
Raw materials
-6.54
-46.91
-18.35
-0.7
As % of sales
92.77
99.84
99.63
87.11
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
0.92
0.13
0.09
3.32
Other costs
-0.25
-0.22
-0.21
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.67
0.48
1.14
28.19
Operating profit
0.18
-0.21
-0.16
-0.15
OPM
2.62
-0.46
-0.88
-18.64
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.2
-0.14
Interest expense
0
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.34
-0.37
-0.29
Taxes
-0.07
0.3
0
0.12
Tax rate
-99.49
-87.84
1.26
-40.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.04
-0.37
-0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.04
-0.38
-0.17
yoy growth (%)
-100.92
-89.26
115.07
-55.3
NPM
0
-0.08
-2.08
-21.96
