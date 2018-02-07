iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.05

46.98

18.42

0.81

yoy growth (%)

-84.98

155.06

2,164.08

-38.58

Raw materials

-6.54

-46.91

-18.35

-0.7

As % of sales

92.77

99.84

99.63

87.11

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

0.92

0.13

0.09

3.32

Other costs

-0.25

-0.22

-0.21

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.67

0.48

1.14

28.19

Operating profit

0.18

-0.21

-0.16

-0.15

OPM

2.62

-0.46

-0.88

-18.64

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.14

Interest expense

0

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.34

-0.37

-0.29

Taxes

-0.07

0.3

0

0.12

Tax rate

-99.49

-87.84

1.26

-40.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.04

-0.37

-0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.04

-0.38

-0.17

yoy growth (%)

-100.92

-89.26

115.07

-55.3

NPM

0

-0.08

-2.08

-21.96

