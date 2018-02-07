iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018|03:24:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollex Industries Ltd

Dollex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.34

-0.37

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.07

0.3

0

0.12

Working capital

0.15

0.53

-0.17

-1.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.05

0.38

-0.75

-1.59

Capital expenditure

-1.96

0

0

-0.12

Free cash flow

-1.9

0.38

-0.75

-1.71

Equity raised

37.17

37.26

38.03

38.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.27

37.64

37.27

36.68

