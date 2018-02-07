Dollex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.34
-0.37
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.2
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.07
0.3
0
0.12
Working capital
0.15
0.53
-0.17
-1.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
0.38
-0.75
-1.59
Capital expenditure
-1.96
0
0
-0.12
Free cash flow
-1.9
0.38
-0.75
-1.71
Equity raised
37.17
37.26
38.03
38.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.27
37.64
37.27
36.68
