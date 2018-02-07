iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollex Industries Ltd Management Discussions

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018|03:24:17 PM

Dollex Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

i. Risk and concerns:

Raw Material Risk: Sugar cane is raw material for production of sugar and its shortage can affect the operations of the company.

ii. Internal control systems and their adequacy: Your Company has been maintaining an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

iii. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance: Financial Performance is forming part of the Director’s Report.

iv. Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed: Your Company considers human resources as its most valuable assets, among all other assets of the company. The policy of the company is to actuate the talent by providing opportunities to develop themselves within the organization. Your company continues to have maintained a very cordial and harmonious relation with its employees.

