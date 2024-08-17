iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollex Industries Ltd Company Summary

4.46
(9.58%)
Feb 7, 2018|03:24:17 PM

Dollex Industries Ltd Summary

Dollex Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, as well as trading activity. Its products include sugar, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol and its by products. The Company has an extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol plant in Gulbarga, Karnataka which caters to alcoholic beverage industries and also supplies ethanol to various petroleum industries. It has sugar plant situated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Dollex Industries Limited was incorporated on August 24, 1994 in the state of Maharashtra. The company registered office is Mumbai, Maharashtra. The companys Sugar plant can crush up to 2500 tones per day. The lease of the plant was facilitated by Government of Maharashtra and it was taken on lease by Dollex for the period on 6 years in 2006. Since then the company has produced and exported sugar from this plant.

