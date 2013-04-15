TO THE MEMBERS OF DOTCOM GLOBAL LIMITED ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2013.

1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of the DOTCOM GLOBAL LIMITED as on 31st March 2013 and the related Statement Of Profit and Loss of the for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, and on the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, we enclose in the Annexure hereto a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.

4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in above paragraph, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those Books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by the report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Profit and Loss comply with mandatory Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956,

e) On The basis of Written representation received from the directors of the company, and taken on record by the Board of Directors we report that the none of the directors is disqualified as at 31st March, 2013 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub -Section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read with Statement of Accounting Policies and the Notes to Accounts in Schedule, give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March 2013;

b. In the case of the Statement Of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the period ended on that date,

c. In case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Company as on 31st March 2013;

For L N P & Co,

Chatered Accountants

F.R.N:008919S

Sd/-

A.PRABHAKARA RAO

Partner

M.No:207386

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 15-04-2013

Statement referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of even date to the Statutory Auditors of DOTCOM GLOBAL LIMITED on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2013.

On the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state as under:

(i) In respect of fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets;

c) During the year, there was no sale of fixed assets.

(ii) In respect of inventories:

The Company primarily is in rendering services. According to information and explanation given to us, the company did not hold any inventories at the end of the financial year 2013.

(iii) In respect of loans granted and taken by company:

The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 4 (iii) (a) to 4 (iii) (d) of the Order are not applicable;

The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 4 (iii) (e) to 4 (iii) (g) of the Order are not applicable

(iv) In respect of internal control systems:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of fixed assets and with regard to rendering of services. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

(v) In respect of transactions with related parties as per Register of Contract u/s 301:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section;

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts and arrangements referred to in (v) (a) above and exceeding the value of Rs. 5 lakh with any party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) In respect of deposits from the public:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, paragraph 4(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of internal audit system:

In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company maintains an internal audit system commensurate to the size of the organization and nature of the business.

(viii) In respect of cost records:

According to the records produced and information given to us, the cost records and accounts are not prescribed by the Central Government u/s 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence 4(viii) is not applicable

(ix) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax, Service tax and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Sales tax, Wealth tax, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education, Protection Fund, Customs duty and Excise duty. There were no dues on account of Cess under Section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 since the aforesaid section has not yet been made effective by the Central Government of India. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income tax, Service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2013 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Income tax, Service tax and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(x) In respect of cash losses:

The Company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has incurred cash losses in the financial year covered under Audit.

(xi) In respect of dues to financial institutions, banks and debenture holders:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution and Banks.

(xii) In respect of secured loans and advances granted:

The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly, paragraph 4 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In respect of chit fund, nidhi or mutual benefit company:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a chit fund / nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Accordingly, paragraph 4 (xiii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiv) In respect of investment company:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly paragraph 4 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) In respect of guarantees given by company:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly paragraph 4 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In respect of term loans:

The Company has not obtained term loans during the year. In our opinion, the term Loans taken by the Company was applied for the purpose for which they were taken.

(xvii) In respect of funds raised on short-term basis:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not used short term funds for long term investments.

(xviii) In respect of preferential issue made to parties covered in the register u/s 301:

The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, paragraph 4 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) In respect of debentures issued:

The Company did not issue any debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable.

(xx) In respect of end use of public issue funds:

The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 4 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) In respect of frauds:

As presented to us by the management and based on our examination in the normal course of audit, no material frauds on or by the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

For L N P & Co,

Chartered Accountants

F.R.N:008918S

Sd/-

A.PRABHAKARA RAO

Partner

M No: 207386

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 15-04-2013.