Dot Com Global Ltd Share Price

0.67
(-4.29%)
Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dot Com Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.67

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

0.67

Day's Low

0.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dot Com Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dot Com Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dot Com Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.08%

Non-Promoter- 64.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dot Com Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.35

5.35

5.35

5.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.83

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Net Worth

0.52

5.33

5.33

5.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.35

0.35

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-0.06

280.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.11

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4.8

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.16

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.06

280.01

Op profit growth

-1,76,627.9

-81.79

EBIT growth

36,65,089.93

-101.12

Net profit growth

30,76,544.72

-101.98

No Record Found

Dot Com Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dot Com Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

I V S N Raju

Director

Bipin Jhaveri

Director

Santosh Reddy Kattamidi

Executive Director

Sri Venkata Ramana

Additional Director

B Ammanna Naidu

Additional Director

P Satyavenkata Suramanyam

Additional Director

I Sunitha

Additional Director

Kesamreddy Mohan Srikanth Reddy

Additional Director

T Srivenkata Ramana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dot Com Global Ltd

Summary

Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri.PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plant to manufacture gold jewellery, diamond cutting and polishing and for long-term working capital. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 7.5 cr. PDIL is engaged mainly in diamond trading activities and it is now expanding into the manufacture of diamonds, gold jewellery and sale of jewellery through its own retail outlet.The company will primarily market it products through Queen Diamonds, New York, and through its business associates in Dubai. The company is setting up a showroom at Linking Road, Khar, which is a prominent upmarket commercial area.During the year 1997 company has earned foreign exchange worth of Rs 4105.62 lakhs.
