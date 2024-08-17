SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.67
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.67
Day's Low₹0.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.35
5.35
5.35
5.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.83
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Net Worth
0.52
5.33
5.33
5.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.35
0.35
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-0.06
280.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.11
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.8
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.16
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.06
280.01
Op profit growth
-1,76,627.9
-81.79
EBIT growth
36,65,089.93
-101.12
Net profit growth
30,76,544.72
-101.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
I V S N Raju
Director
Bipin Jhaveri
Director
Santosh Reddy Kattamidi
Executive Director
Sri Venkata Ramana
Additional Director
B Ammanna Naidu
Additional Director
P Satyavenkata Suramanyam
Additional Director
I Sunitha
Additional Director
Kesamreddy Mohan Srikanth Reddy
Additional Director
T Srivenkata Ramana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri.PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plant to manufacture gold jewellery, diamond cutting and polishing and for long-term working capital. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 7.5 cr. PDIL is engaged mainly in diamond trading activities and it is now expanding into the manufacture of diamonds, gold jewellery and sale of jewellery through its own retail outlet.The company will primarily market it products through Queen Diamonds, New York, and through its business associates in Dubai. The company is setting up a showroom at Linking Road, Khar, which is a prominent upmarket commercial area.During the year 1997 company has earned foreign exchange worth of Rs 4105.62 lakhs.
