Dot Com Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.35
5.35
5.35
5.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.83
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Net Worth
0.52
5.33
5.33
5.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.82
5.33
5.33
5.32
Fixed Assets
0.68
1.07
1.07
1.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.4
0.4
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.1
3.86
3.86
3.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
2.38
2.11
2.12
Debtor Days
186.48
2,464.22
8,302.12
Other Current Assets
0
1.57
1.76
1.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.09
-0.01
0
Cash
0.03
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.81
5.33
5.33
5.32
