Dot Com Global Ltd Balance Sheet

0.67
(-4.29%)
Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.35

5.35

5.35

5.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.83

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Net Worth

0.52

5.33

5.33

5.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.82

5.33

5.33

5.32

Fixed Assets

0.68

1.07

1.07

1.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.4

0.4

0.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.1

3.86

3.86

3.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.18

2.38

2.11

2.12

Debtor Days

186.48

2,464.22

8,302.12

Other Current Assets

0

1.57

1.76

1.74

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.09

-0.01

0

Cash

0.03

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.81

5.33

5.33

5.32

Dot Com Global Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

