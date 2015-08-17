Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.35
0.35
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-0.06
280.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.11
-0.05
As % of sales
92.42
31.58
63.53
Other costs
-4.84
-0.23
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,376.15
67.63
20.29
Operating profit
-4.82
0
0.01
OPM
-1,368.57
0.77
16.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.65
-2.51
0
Other income
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
-4.8
0
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-30.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.8
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.8
0
0
yoy growth (%)
30,76,544.72
-101.98
NPM
-1,364.97
-0.04
8.48
