iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dot Com Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.67
(-4.29%)
Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dot Com Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.35

0.35

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-0.06

280.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.11

-0.05

As % of sales

92.42

31.58

63.53

Other costs

-4.84

-0.23

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,376.15

67.63

20.29

Operating profit

-4.82

0

0.01

OPM

-1,368.57

0.77

16.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

-6.65

-2.51

0

Other income

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

-4.8

0

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-30.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.8

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.8

0

0

yoy growth (%)

30,76,544.72

-101.98

NPM

-1,364.97

-0.04

8.48

Dot Com Global Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dot Com Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.