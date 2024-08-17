Dot Com Global Ltd Summary

Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri.PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plant to manufacture gold jewellery, diamond cutting and polishing and for long-term working capital. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 7.5 cr. PDIL is engaged mainly in diamond trading activities and it is now expanding into the manufacture of diamonds, gold jewellery and sale of jewellery through its own retail outlet.The company will primarily market it products through Queen Diamonds, New York, and through its business associates in Dubai. The company is setting up a showroom at Linking Road, Khar, which is a prominent upmarket commercial area.During the year 1997 company has earned foreign exchange worth of Rs 4105.62 lakhs.