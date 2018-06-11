To,

The Members of,

Dune Mercantile Limited

Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dune Mercantile Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016;

(ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

(iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent possible.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2016, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, our separate report in Annexure "B" may be referred;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors" Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For, Hemant C.Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad Hemant Parikh Date: May 30, 2016 (Proprietor) M.NO. - 031780

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year in a phased periodical manner in accordance with a programmed of physical verification. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) In our opinion, the Company has not disposed of substantial part of its fixed assets during the year and the going concern status of the Company is not affected.

2. In respect of the Companys inventories:

a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records

3. In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the Company to / from Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013:

According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s. 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the register maintained U/s. 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

6. According to the information and explanations provided by the Company, the Central Government has not prescribed to Maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of product of the Company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, income tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities, wherever applicable to it.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax or cess and other statutory bodies which have remained outstanding as on 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. Further, as per information and explanations, there are no such statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to debenture holders.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised any term loans during the year. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. The Managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by section 197 r/w schedule V to the Companies act, 2013.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2016Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year in terms of section 42 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under „Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors" judgment , including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that -

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.